Which of the following is false regarding sister chromatids?
Sister chromatids are created when DNA is replicated.
Sister chromatids form in the S-phase stage of the cell cycle.
Sister chromatids are separated during mitosis.
Sister chromatids are attached to one another at the centromere.
Both of the sister chromatids end up in the same daughter cell after cytokinesis has occurred.
