18. The Heart
Cardiac Action Potentials
Which of the following correctly identifies a difference between action potentials in cardiac and skeletal muscle?
A
Skeletal muscles utilize K+ and Ca+2 during action potentials while cardiac contractile cells use K+ and Na+.
B
Action potentials in cardiac contractile and cardiac pacemaker cells are longer lasting than action potentials in skeletal muscle.
C
Cardiac pacemaker cells have a slow repolarization while skeletal muscles have a slow depolarization.
D
The action potentials in each type of tissue are the same.
