18. The Heart
Cardiac Action Potentials
How would you expect the absolute refractory period of a contractile cell to change if more potassium channels opened sooner after polarization?
Absolute refractory period would increase.
Absolute refractory period would decrease.
There would be no change; absolute refractory period is determined by the calcium ion channels.
It’s impossible to tell as opening potassium channels will have an unpredictable effect on sodium channels.
