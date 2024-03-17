18. The Heart
Autorhythmicity is a unique feature of cardiac pacemaker cells. What feature of cardiac pacemaker cells allows them to be autorhythmic while other cardiac cells are not?
A
Pacemaker cells use Ca+2 ions, unlike other action potentials.
B
Sodium channels in pacemaker cells allow both calcium and sodium to pass through.
C
The pacemaker potential is stimulated by polarization of the cell.
D
Unlike other action potentials, the first channel to open is the potassium channel, leading to repolarization.
