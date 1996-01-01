2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Proteins
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What do Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and mad cow disease have in common?
A
All cause the misfolding of nucleic acids.
B
All are associated with plaque buildup in arteries (atherosclerosis).
C
All are caused by the buildup of misfolded proteins in cells.
D
All are associated with the buildup of lipids in brain cells due to faulty lysosome activity.
E
All are associated with the buildup of misfolded proteins in cells.
204
Watch next
Master Proteins with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice