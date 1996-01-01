2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A dish of animal cells was grown in the presence of radioactive phosphorous. The phosphorous largely ended up in nucleotides inside the actively growing animal cells. In which cellular structure or structures would you predict the majority of the radioactive phosphorous to accumulate?
A
Rough endoplasmic reticulum
B
The Golgi apparatus
C
Rough endoplasmic reticulum and Golgi apparatus
D
The Golgi apparatus and the nucleus
E
The nucleus
272
1
Watch next
Master Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice