A particular cell has a nucleus and chloroplasts in addition to the fundamental structures required by all cells. Based on this information, this cell could be __________.
a cell from a pine tree
a cell from the intestinal lining of a cow
a yeast (fungus) cell
a bacterium
a photosynthetic protist cell or a plant cell
