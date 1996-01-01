2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Using the map above, what two organelles produce cellular energy in eukaryotic cells?
A
Mitochondria and Golgi Apparatus.
B
Chloroplast and Nucleus.
C
Lysosomes and Rough ER.
D
Chloroplast and Smooth ER.
E
Mitochondria and Chloroplasts.
F
Microtubules and Chloroplasts.
