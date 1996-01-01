2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
What is the functional connection between the nucleolus, nuclear pores, and the nuclear membrane?
The nuclear pores are connections between the nuclear membrane and the endoplasmic reticulum that permit ribosomes to assemble on the surface of the ER.
The nucleolus contains messenger RNA (mRNA), which crosses the nuclear envelope through the nuclear pores.
Membrane of the endoplasmic reticulum is produced in the nucleolus and leaves the nucleus through the nuclear pores.
None of the listed responses is correct.
Subunits of ribosomes are assembled in the nucleolus and pass through the nuclear membrane via the nuclear pores.
