3. Energy & Cell Processes
DNA Repair
In a comparison between asexually reproducing bacteria and sexually reproducing multicellular eukaryotes, uncorrected errors in replication are more likely to be transmitted to subsequent generations in bacteria than in multicellular eukaryotes. Which of the following provides the best evidence-based explanation for this difference?
A
Unlike multicellular eukaryotes, bacteria lack DNA repair enzymes, so there are just more uncorrected errors at play.
B
Although the genome for each is represented as pairs of homologous chromosomes, errors in bacteria affect both homologs, but only one is affected in eukaryotes.
C
Only errors that lead to faster-growing strains are left uncorrected in bacteria, whereas all errors are detected and repaired in multicellular eukaryotes.
D
The third and fourth listed responses can explain this phenomenon.
E
Because they are asexual and single-celled, all uncorrected errors of replication in bacteria are transmitted to subsequent generations. Multicellular eukaryotes typically reproduce sexually, so uncorrected errors are transmitted only if they occur in germ cells that meiotically divide to produce gametes.
