6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What would be one possible result if bone developed without canaliculi?
A
Bones would lose their strength; they would remain rigid, but would become brittle.
B
Blood vessels could not pass through the bone, meaning bone cells would not receive nutrients.
C
Bone could not be remodeled as osteoblasts and osteoclasts could no longer travel through the bone tissue.
D
Osteocytes could not receive nutrients or send signals as they would not be in contact with other cells.
35
1
