Collagen fibers run in alternate directions between lamellae. What would the effect on bone be if all of the collagen fibers were oriented in the same direction?
The bone would lose its hardness and would bend easily.
The bone would break more easily if stress were applied from a different direction.
The structure of the osteon could not form; lamellae arise naturally from the alternating directions of collagen.
The periosteum could not attach properly as the perforating fibers rely on the alternating pattern of collagen.
