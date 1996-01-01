6. Bones & Skeletal Tissue
Microscopic Anatomy of Bones - The Osteon
Which statement about central canals and perforating canals is correct?
A
The central canal runs through the center of the osteon, while perforating canals allow nutrients to diffuse from the central canal to the osteocytes in lacunae.
B
Because the blood vessels in central canals all run parallel, perforating canals are necessary to connect them.
C
Perforating canals carry the nerve supply for the bone, while central canals carry the blood supply.
D
Perforating canals run parallel to the osteon, while the central canals connect perforating canals to the medullary cavity in the center of the bone.
32
