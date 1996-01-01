11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Propagation of Action Potentials
Dr. Roberts is testing a new drug that blocks sodium channels in the axons of a neuron. Which of the following statements is correct?
The drug would prevent both the generation of graded potentials and the propagation of action potentials.
The drug would prevent the generation of graded potentials.
The drug would prevent the propagation of action potentials.
The drug would only have a mild effect on the neuron because potassium channels are still operational.
