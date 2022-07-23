Identify the six types of epithelial tissue shown in the drawing below.
f. ___
Master 5 Characteristics of Epithelia with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Identify the six types of epithelial tissue shown in the drawing below.
f. ___
Which of the following epithelia most easily permits diffusion?
(a) Stratified squamous
(b) Simple squamous
(c) Transitional
(d) Simple columnar
Most cancers develop in epithelial tissues. Which epithelial tissue characteristic makes them prone to cancer?
Together the basal lamina and the reticular lamina make up the _____________________. The basal lamina is produced by the _________________, while the reticular lamina is produced by the ____________________.