21. The Immune System
Introduction to T Lymphocytes
Which of the following statements about cytotoxic T cells is true?
When cytotoxic T cells encounter an antigen, they produce cytokines to stimulate other immune cells.
When cytotoxic T cells encounter “presented” antigens, they send signals triggering apoptosis in the infected cell.
When cytotoxic T cells encounter an antigen, they recruit B cells to produce antibodies.
Cytotoxic t cells only recognize and respond to “free” antigens.
