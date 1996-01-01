3. Energy & Cell Processes
Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Fermentation is essentially glycolysis plus an extra step in which pyruvate is reduced to form lactate or alcohol and carbon dioxide. This last step __________.
A
removes poisonous oxygen from the environment
B
extracts a bit more energy from glucose
C
prevents pyruvate from accumulating
D
enables the cell to make pyruvate into substances it can use
E
enables the cell to recycle the reduced NADH to oxidized NAD+
712
Watch next
Master What Happens to Aerobic Organisms if There's No Oxygen? with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice