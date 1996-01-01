Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
17. Blood
Hemostasis
Hemostasis
17. Blood
Hemostasis
5 videos
7 questions
VIDEOS
5
04:38
Blood Clotting (Hemostasis)
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
505
2
05:05
Hemostasis: Control of Bleeding, Coagulation and Thrombosis, Animation
by Alila Medical Media
381
3
05:05
10:00
Blood, Part 1 - True Blood: Crash Course Anatomy & Physiology #29
by CrashCourse
37
04:38
Blood Clotting (Hemostasis)
by Dr Matt & Dr Mike
22
PRACTICE
7
Multiple Choice
Which of the following shows the correct sequence of hemostasis from start to end?
1367
1
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is true regarding the extrinsic pathway of blood clotting?
1142
1
Multiple Choice
A free-floating blood clot is called a thrombus.
1079
2
Multiple Choice
The final step in clot formation is __________.
987
2
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about platelets is INCORRECT?
1116
1
Multiple Choice
Which of the following substances is responsible for limiting a platelet plug to the immediate area of damage?
604
2
Multiple Choice
Which term describes a clot that develops and persists in an unbroken blood vessel?
497
1
