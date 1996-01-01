Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
10. Muscular System
Muscle Shape
Muscle Shape
10. Muscular System
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Muscle Shape
2 videos
|
3 questions
VIDEOS
2
Previous videos for
Next videos for
08:26
Arrangement of Fascicles in Muscles
by Dr. Lorena Canelon
612
2
1
08:53
Muscle Types
by Medic Tutorials - Medicine and Language
462
1
1
PRACTICE
3
Multiple Choice
Sphincters have a __________ arrangement of fascicles.
471
2
Multiple Choice
Muscles with parallel fascicle arrangement tend to shorten a great deal upon contracting; thus, these types of muscles tend to be very powerful.
520
2
1
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an infrahyoid muscle?
385
1
Previous Topic
Next Topic