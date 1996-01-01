Skip to main content
Anatomy & Physiology
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
Create Account
Sign in
My Course
Learn
Beta
Explore
Bookmarks
13. Peripheral Nervous System
Components of PNS
Components of PNS
13. Peripheral Nervous System
Previous Topic
Next Topic
Components of PNS
4 videos
|
2 questions
VIDEOS
4
Previous videos for
Next videos for
1:11
Peripheral Nervous System
by Pearson
384
03:00
Nervous system: the CNS and PNS
by Kathryn White
40
03:55
Nervous system: more about the PNS
by Kathryn White
28
02:01
2-Minute Neuroscience: Divisions of the Nervous System
by Neuroscientifically Challenged
39
PRACTICE
2
Multiple Choice
A nerve that carries autonomic signals away from the central nervous system is classified as a __________.
526
1
Multiple Choice
Which of the following structures is NOT a part of the peripheral nervous system (PNS)?
807
1
Previous Topic
Next Topic