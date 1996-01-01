11. Nervous Tissue and Nervous System
Action Potential
1
concept
Action Potential
3m
2
example
Action Potentials Example 1
2m
3
ProblemProblem
Casey is taking a new medication that blocks potassium channels. What stage of an action potential would be MOST affected by this drug?
A
The depolarization phase.
B
Reaching threshold.
C
The repolarization phase.
4
ProblemProblem
When an action potential is at its peak, the electrical gradient forces potassium ____________.
A
Out of the cell.
B
Into the cell.
5
ProblemProblem
What happens when the neuron reaches threshold (-55 mV)?
A
Voltage-gated potassium channels open and potassium rushes into cell.
B
Voltage-gated sodium channels open and sodium rushes into the cell.
C
Voltage-gated potassium channels open and sodium channels close.
D
The sodium potassium pump immediately establishes resting potential.
