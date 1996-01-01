17. Blood
Erythrocytes
17. Blood
Erythrocytes - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Structure of Erythrocytes
2
example
Erythrocytes Example 1
3
ProblemProblem
What is the primary function of the protein spectrin in erythrocytes?
A
To allow efficient gas exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide into and out of erythrocytes.
B
To maintain the shape of erythrocytes and allow them to change shape when needed.
C
To make ATP, as there are no mitochondria in erythrocytes.
D
To hold hemoglobin molecules in place.
