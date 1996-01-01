7. The Skeletal System
The Spine
Spine (Vertebral Column)
The Spine Example 1
In a skiing accident, Marcio broke his T2 and T3. Where is his injury?
A
In his neck.
B
In the middle of his back.
C
In his upper back.
D
In his lower back.
Which part of the spine will have fewer individual bones as you age?
A
Cervical vertebrae
B
Thoracic vertebrae
C
Lumbar vertebrae
D
Sacrum
Additional resources for The Spine
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (4)
- What is the function of the intervertebral discs?
- Distinguish between the anulus fibrosus and nucleus pulposus regions of a disc. Which provides durability and ...
- List at least two specific anatomical characteristics each for typical cervical, thoracic, and lumbar vertebra...
- Mr. Wright had polio as a boy and was partially paralyzed in one lower limb for over a year. Although no longe...