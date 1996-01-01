The Thoracic Cage
Thoracic Cage
The Thoracic Cage Example 1
When giving chest compressions during CPR the thoracic cavity can flex in and out without breaking bones. What is one reason that the thoracic cage is able to flex in this manner?
Flexible costal cartilage comprises a large portion of the anterior thoracic cage.
Ribs have a curved shape allowing them to flex and bend easily.
The floating ribs have no connection to the sternum allowing the thoracic cage to change shape easily.
The sternum is made of three bones that can easily bend where they form joints with each other.
What makes false ribs different from true ribs?
False ribs do not articulate with the costal cartilage.
The costal cartilage that connects to true ribs connects directly to the sternum.
The true ribs articulate with the sternum, while false ribs do not.
False ribs articulate with costal cartilage but are not connected to the sternum.