2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
1
concept
Biological Membranes
6m
Was this helpful?
2
example
Biological Membranes Example 1
2m
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
The fluid mosaic model of the membrane proposed that membranes:
A
Consist of a single layer of phospholipids and proteins.
B
Consist of a phospholipid bilayer composed of a variety of fatty acids.
C
Consist of protein molecules embedded in a dynamic bilayer of phospholipids.
D
Consist of a phospholipid bilayer between two layers of hydrophilic proteins.
Additional resources for Biological Membranes
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- What is a fiber composite? How do cellular fiber composites resemble reinforced concrete?
- According to the fluid mosaic model of membrane structure, proteins of the membrane are mostly a. spread in a ...
- Which of the following factors would tend to increase membrane fluidity? a. a greater proportion of unsaturate...
- Which best describes the structure of a cell membrane? a. proteins between two bilayers of phospholipids b. pr...
- Which of the following is one of the major components of the plasma membrane of a plant cell? a. phospholipids...