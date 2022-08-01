2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
Carbon
ProblemProblem
Organic molecules are defined as chemical compounds that contain:
a) Carbon.
b) Carbon & Oxygen.
c) Carbon & Nitrogen.
d) Carbon & Hydrogen.
Carbon.
Carbon & Oxygen.
Carbon & Nitrogen.
Carbon & Hydrogen.
3
Carbon is an Excellent Building Block
