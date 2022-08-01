Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Hydrogen Bonding
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Hydrogen Bonding

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Hydrogen Bonding

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
Problem
Problem

What property of the bond between a Hydrogen (H) atom and an Oxygen (O) atom in a molecule of water
makes it a polar bond?

3
Problem
Problem

Which of the following images below is the most likely way that two water molecules would interact?

Previous TopicNext Topic