2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Hydrogen Bonding
2:59 minutes
Problem 16
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In agricultural areas, farmers pay close attention to the weather forecast. Right before a predicted overnight freeze, farmers spray water on crops to protect the plants. Use the properties of water to explain how this method works. Be sure to mention why hydrogen bonds are responsible for this phenomenon.
Verified Solution
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
55
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Hydrogen Bonding with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice