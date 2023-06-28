Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Hydrogen Bonding
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Problem 6
Textbook Question

Locate fluorine (F) on the partial periodic table provided in Figure 2.2. Predict its relative electronegativity compared to hydrogen, sodium, and oxygen. State the number and type of bond(s) you expect it would form if it reacted with sodium (Na).

