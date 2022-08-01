2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
1
concept
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
3m
2
concept
Ribosomes
6m
3
ProblemProblem
What biomolecule does a ribosome synthesize in all types of cells?
A
Lipids.
B
Carbohydrates.
C
Nucleic Acids.
D
Proteins.
E
Amino Acids.
4
concept
Map of the Lesson on Eukaryotic Organelles
2m
5
ProblemProblem
Using the map above, which of the following is NOT a component of the cytoskeleton in eukaryotic cells?
A
Intermediate filaments.
B
Microtubules.
C
Tight junctions.
D
Microfilaments.
6
ProblemProblem
Using the map above, what two organelles produce cellular energy in eukaryotic cells?
A
Mitochondria and Golgi Apparatus.
B
Chloroplast and Nucleus.
C
Lysosomes and Rough ER.
D
Chloroplast and Smooth ER.
E
Mitochondria and Chloroplasts.
F
Microtubules and Chloroplasts.
Additional resources for Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (3)
- Label the structures in this diagram of an animal cell. Review the functions of each of these organelles.
- Which structure is common to plant and animal cells? a. chloroplast b. central vacuole c. mitochondrion d. cen...
- DRAW IT From memory, draw two eukaryotic cells. Label the structures listed here and show any physical connect...