2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Membrane Transport
1
concept
Introduction to Membrane Transport
2m
2
concept
Which Molecules Freely Cross Membranes?
5m
3
ProblemProblem
Which molecule most easily diffuses across a biological membrane's lipid bilayer, without help of a protein?
A
H2O
B
O2
C
H2PO4-
D
Glucose
E
Na+
4
concept
Map of the Lesson on Membrane Transport
2m
5
ProblemProblem
According to the map above, what kind of large molecule transport is also called the process of cell 'eating'?
A
Phagocytosis
B
Receptor-mediated Endocytosis
C
Exocytosis
D
Pinocytosis
E
Facilitated Diffusion
Additional resources for Introduction to Membrane Transport
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (5)
- Fill in the following concept map to review the processes by which molecules move across membranes.
- Add labels to the figure that follows, which illustrates some molecules that can and cannot pass through cell ...
- Which of the following processes includes all the others? a. osmosis b. diffusion of a solute across a membran...
- Which of the following groups of amino acid residues (see Ch. 3, Figure 3.2) would likely be found in the port...
- How do the components and structure of cell membranes relate to the functions of membranes?