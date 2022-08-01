2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Properties of Water- Thermal
concept
Properties of Water- Thermal
concept
Water’s High Specific Heat
Problem
Which of the following is due to the high specific heat of water?
a) Oil does not mix with water.
b) A lake heats up more slowly than the surrounding environment.
c) The high surface tension of water.
d) Sugar dissolves in hot tea faster than in iced tea.
concept
Water’s High Heat of Vaporization
Problem
Which if the following defines the term evaporation?
a) The conversion of a liquid into a vapor.
b) The conversion of a solid into a vapor.
c) The conversion of a vapor into a liquid.
d) The conversion of a vapor into a solid.
Problem
Choose the correct statement: Liquid water ________.
a) Is less dense than ice.
b) Has a lower specific heat than most other molecules.
c) Has a higher heat of vaporization than most other molecules.
d) Is nonpolar.
Additional resources for Properties of Water- Thermal
- Water has a high heat-absorbing capacity because . a. the sun's rays penetrate to the bottom...
- A slice of pizza has 500 kcal. If we could burn the pizza and use all the heat to warm a 50-L container of col...
- From what you have learned about water, why do coastal regions tend to have milder climates with cooler summer...