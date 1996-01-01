In this video, we're going to begin our introduction to the integumentary system. And so recall from our previous lesson videos, way back in chapter one, that the integumentary system is one of many different organ systems found in the human body. And it's actually made up of the skin, which we know covers the entire external surface of the body as well as hair, nails, glands such as sweat glands and oil glands and sensory receptors which allow for sensations such as touch, for example. And so the integumentary system actually contains all four of the primary types of tissues that we covered in our previous lesson videos including epithelial connective muscle and nervous tissues. And the skin actually plays a huge role in the integumentary system. In fact, the skin is actually the largest organ in the human body in terms of both its surface area and its weight. And so if we were to flatten it and lay it all out, the skin could take up an area of about 22 square feet or two square meters, which is a pretty big amount of space. And in terms of its weight, the skin alone can be over £10 in weight or over 4.5 kg, which is pretty heavy. But again, the integumentary system includes more than just the skin. And it's actually composed of these three different parts that you can see numbered down below 12 and three. And so the first part of the integumentary system is the epidermis. The second part is the dermis. And the third part are the accessory structures. And so it's really important to note that together the epidermis and the dermis, technically make up the skin, which is also referred to as the cutaneous membrane. And so notice this bracket here is indicating that the cutaneous membrane or the skin actually includes both the epidermis and the dermis. But technically, the cutaneous membrane or the skin does not include accessory structures. Whereas once again, the integumentary system includes both the cutaneous membrane or the skin, which includes the epidermis and dermis as well as the accessory structures as well. Now, the epidermis is actually the outermost layer of the skin. And recall from our previous lesson, videos on tissues that the epidermis or the outermost layers of our skin is actually made up of epithelial tissue, which we know is tissue that covers things. And we know that the skin covers the entire external surface of the body. And recall that more specifically the epidermis or the outermost layer of the skin is actually made of stratified squamous epithelial tissue or many layers of these flat or squished cells. Now, it's helpful to note that the root epi, which is found in the word epidermis is a root that means above. And so the epidermis does lie above as the outermost layer of the skin. And so it comes into direct contact with the external environment. And it does, the epidermis actually does lie above the dermis, of course, and the dermis is a layer of mostly connective tissue that lies under the epidermis. And the dermis actually makes up most of the skin or most of the cutaneous membrane. And uh we'll be able to see that down below in our diagram. Now, the accessory structures includes hair, nails, sweat glands and sebaceous glands as well. And as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to talk a lot more details about the epidermis, the dermis and accessory structures as well. Now, it's also important to note that beneath the cutaneous membrane or beneath the skin lies yet another layer referred to as the hypodermis. And the hypodermis is also referred to as the subcutaneous layer. And so the root hypo and the root sub are roots that both mean low or below. And so you can think the hypodermis lies below the dermis and the subcutaneous layer lies below the cutaneous membrane or the skin. Now, it's also worthy of noting that in some contexts, the integumentary system will actually include the hypodermis or the subcutaneous layer in addition to the epidermis, dermis and accessory structures. But in other context, it doesn't include the hypodermic or subcutaneous layer. And so in our lesson, we're going to say that the integumentary system includes only the epidermis, dermis and accessory structures. But the hypodermic or subcutaneous layer is a separate layer that lies underneath. And so let's take a look at this diagram down below where we can start to piece things together. And this is a diagram of the integumentary system. And what you'll notice is that the outermost layer of the skin here is actually the epidermis. And notice that beneath the epidermis, we have this big pink area and this big pink area that you see here is the dermis and notice that the dermis actually makes up the vast majority of the skin and the epidermis is actually a small, relatively small layer in comparison to the dermis. And again, the epidermis and dermis collectively make up the cutaneous membrane or the skin. And so you can see that all of this here would be the cutaneous membrane or the skin. And notice that lying beneath the cutaneous membrane or the skin is the subcutaneous layer or the hypodermis, which is this layer here in yellow. Now notice that throughout this uh integumentary system, you can also find a bunch of accessory structures, including these hairs that you can see protruding through and you can see some oil glands and some sweat glands as well. And uh we'll be able to talk a lot more about again, uh the epidermis, dermis, and hypodermis and accessory structures as we move forward in our course. But for now, this year concludes our brief introduction to the integumentary system and I'll see you all in our next video.

