1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Levels of Organization
The Levels of Organization

Levels of Organization Example 1

Problem
Given the following 5 levels of organization, which represents the correct hierarchy from smallest to largest?


A) Tissue B) Organ C) Molecule D) Cell E) Organism

Which statement about the levels of organization in anatomy and physiology is most correct.

During a cancer screening a doctor may choose to screen using histological or cytological methods. Cytological methods are often less invasive than histological methods. Why do you think this may be?

