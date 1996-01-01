Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
1
concept

Structural Naming of Epithelia

9m
2
example

Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue Example 1

2m
3
Problem
Problem

You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a single layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are roughly as tall as they are wide. How would you identify these cells?

4
Problem
Problem

Of the following tissue types, which is likely to be the thinnest overall? 

5
Problem
Problem

True or false: stratified squamous epithelium is thicker than simple squamous epithelium. 

6
Problem
Problem

You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a double layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are tall and narrow. How would you identify these cells? 

