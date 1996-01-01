Structural Naming of Epithelial Tissue
You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a single layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are roughly as tall as they are wide. How would you identify these cells?
Simple cuboidal epithelium.
Simple squamous epithelium.
Stratified cuboidal epithelium.
Stratified squamous epithelium.
Of the following tissue types, which is likely to be the thinnest overall?
Stratified cuboidal epithelium.
Simple columnar epithelium.
Stratified columnar epithelium.
Simple cuboidal epithelium.
True or false: stratified squamous epithelium is thicker than simple squamous epithelium.
True.
False.
You look at a slide under the microscope & the tissue has a double layer of cells next to an open surface. The indicated cells are tall and narrow. How would you identify these cells?
Stratified columnar epithelium.
Stratified cuboidal epithelium.
Simple columnar epithelium.
Stratified squamous epithelium.