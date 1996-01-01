Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A 3 F capacitor is given a potential difference across its plates of 10 V. What is the charge built up on its plates? If the source of the potential difference across the plates is removed, but the plates maintain their charge, what is the new potential difference across the capacitor if the distance between the plates is doubled?
A capacitor in a vacuum is charged to 64V between its plates, then disconnected. Initially, each plate has 32μC. An insulating slab of dielectric glass with k = 3 is placed between the plates. a) What is the capacitor’s new capacitance? b) What is the new voltage across the capacitor?
A parallel plate capacitor is formed by bringing two circular plates, of radius 0.5 cm, to a distance of 2 mm apart. The capacitor is made so that it has a dielectric of constant κ between the plates. When the charge on the capacitor is 3 nC, the voltage of the capacitor is 5000 V. What is the dielectric constant?