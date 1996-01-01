2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Passive vs. Active Transport
Which of the following statements about passive transport is correct?
Passive transport operates independently of diffusion.
Passive transport operates independently of the concentrations of the moving solute.
In passive transport, solute movement stops when the solute concentration is the same on both sides of the membrane.
Passive transport does not occur in the human body.
Passive transport permits the solute to move in either direction, but the net movement of solute molecules occurs down the concentration gradient of the molecule.
