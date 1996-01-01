2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Passive vs. Active Transport
What is the difference between active and passive transport across a membrane?
A
Both active and passive transport move substances down their concentration gradients.
B
Active transport is ATP dependent. Passive transport does not require energy.
C
Active transport requires cell to cell communication. Passive transport does not require cell communication.
D
Active transport can be performed without transport proteins while passive transport cannot.
