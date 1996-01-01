2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Passive vs. Active Transport
Which of the following is a correct difference between active transport and facilitated diffusion?
Active transport involves transport proteins, and facilitated diffusion does not.
Facilitated diffusion can move solutes against a concentration gradient, and active transport cannot.
Facilitated diffusion requires carrier proteins, but active transport requires channel proteins.
Facilitated diffusion involves transport proteins, and active transport does not.
Active transport requires an input of energy, and facilitated diffusion does not.
