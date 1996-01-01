3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
In an experiment, mice were fed glucose (C6H12O6) containing a small amount of radioactive oxygen. The mice were closely monitored, and after a few minutes, radioactive oxygen atoms showed up in __________.
A
NADH
B
water
C
ATP
D
oxygen gas
E
carbon dioxide
