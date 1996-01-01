2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
What is the reason carbon atoms are the most versatile building blocks of the molecules used by living organisms?
Carbon is the central atom of carbon dioxide, a necessary molecule for photosynthesis.
Carbon is the central atom in urea, a molecule used by many living organisms to transport wastes from the body.
All of the listed responses are correct.
Each carbon atom acts as an intersection point from which a molecule can branch off in up to four directions.
