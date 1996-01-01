2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
What is the three-dimensional shape created by hybrid orbitals that are formed when a carbon atom is covalently bonded with four other atoms?
A
A flat sheet with carbon in the center
B
A triangle with carbon in the center
C
All of the listed responses are possible.
D
A tetrahedron with carbon in the center
149
Watch next
Master Carbon with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice