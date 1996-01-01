Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
Multiple Choice
A pharmaceutical company was forced to recall a pain reliever medication that had been linked to the fatalities of several hundred people. Analysis of the recalled drug revealed the presence of two isomers due to an asymmetrical carbon atom in the drug molecule. What can be hypothesized from this observation?

