2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Carbon
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Stanley Miller's experiments were significant because he demonstrated that __________.
A
the behavior of any molecule containing a carbon atom was fundamentally the same
B
organic molecules can be synthesized only by living organisms
C
lightning discharges could produce the molecules previously presumed to have originated in volcanic outgassings
D
a variety of simple organic compounds could be spontaneously synthesized from components in Earth's primitive atmosphere
148
Watch next
Master Carbon with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice