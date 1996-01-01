2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
A straight-chain carbon compound constructed from __________ must contain at least one carbon-carbon double bond.
A
6 hydrogen atoms and 2 carbon atoms
B
6 hydrogen atoms, 2 carbon atoms, and 1 oxygen atom
C
8 hydrogen atoms, 3 carbon atoms, and 3 oxygen atoms
D
6 hydrogen atoms and 3 carbon atoms
