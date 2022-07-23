Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Metabolism
Metabolism encompasses all the chemical reactions that occur within the human body to maintain life. It includes two main processes: anabolism, which builds complex molecules from simpler ones, and catabolism, which breaks down complex molecules into simpler ones to release energy. Together, these processes enable growth, reproduction, and the maintenance of cellular functions.
Anabolism
Anabolism is a subset of metabolism that involves the synthesis of complex molecules from simpler ones. This process requires energy, often derived from ATP, and is crucial for building cellular structures, such as proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids. Anabolic reactions are essential for growth, repair, and the overall maintenance of body tissues.
Catabolism
Catabolism is the metabolic process that breaks down complex molecules into simpler ones, releasing energy in the process. This energy is often captured in the form of ATP, which can be used for various cellular activities. Catabolic reactions are vital for providing the energy necessary for bodily functions, including muscle contraction and thermoregulation.
