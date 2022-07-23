Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metabolism Metabolism encompasses all the chemical reactions that occur within the human body to maintain life. It includes two main processes: anabolism, which builds complex molecules from simpler ones, and catabolism, which breaks down complex molecules into simpler ones to release energy. Together, these processes enable growth, reproduction, and the maintenance of cellular functions. Recommended video: 02:17 02:17 Introduction to Metabolism

Anabolism Anabolism is a subset of metabolism that involves the synthesis of complex molecules from simpler ones. This process requires energy, often derived from ATP, and is crucial for building cellular structures, such as proteins, nucleic acids, and lipids. Anabolic reactions are essential for growth, repair, and the overall maintenance of body tissues. Recommended video: 03:25 03:25 Catabolic & Anabolic Pathways