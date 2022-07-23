Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Adenine Adenine is a nitrogenous base that is one of the key components of ATP. It is a purine base that pairs with thymine in DNA and is essential for the structure of ATP, providing the necessary framework for energy storage and transfer.

Ribose Ribose is a five-carbon sugar that forms the backbone of ATP. It connects the adenine base to the phosphate groups, playing a crucial role in the stability and functionality of the molecule, allowing it to participate in energy transfer within cells.