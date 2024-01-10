18. Cardiovascular System: the Heart
Heart Anatomy: Gross Anatomy
A birth defect called transposition of great vessels results in the pulmonary trunk emanating from the left ventricle and the aorta stemming from the right ventricle.
a. Which ventricle is thicker-walled, and why?
