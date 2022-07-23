Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Peptide Bonds Peptide bonds are covalent chemical bonds that link amino acids together in a polypeptide chain. Each bond forms between the carboxyl group of one amino acid and the amino group of another, releasing a molecule of water in a condensation reaction. The number of peptide bonds in a polypeptide is always one less than the number of amino acids it contains. Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Hydrogen Bonding

Amino Acids Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, consisting of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group). There are 20 standard amino acids that combine in various sequences to form proteins. The sequence and number of amino acids determine the structure and function of the resulting protein. Recommended video: 11:42 11:42 Amino Acid Oxidation 2