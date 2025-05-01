In anatomical position, the sternum is what directional term relative to the heart?
A
Anterior
B
Posterior
C
Inferior
D
Superior
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the anatomical position, which is the standard reference position in anatomy where the body is standing upright, facing forward, with arms at the sides and palms facing forward.
Step 2: Identify the location of the sternum and the heart in the body. The sternum is the flat bone located in the center of the chest, while the heart lies behind the sternum within the thoracic cavity.
Step 3: Recall the directional terms used in anatomy: 'anterior' means toward the front of the body, 'posterior' means toward the back, 'superior' means above, and 'inferior' means below.
Step 4: Compare the positions of the sternum and the heart. Since the sternum is located in front of the heart, it is described as being anterior relative to the heart.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct directional term describing the sternum relative to the heart in anatomical position is 'anterior'.
